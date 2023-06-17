Birdwatchers know the frustration of spotting a species you can’t identify.

You’re gallivanting about, looking high and low for winged critters. Some you know, some you can figure out, and some haunt your dreams forever because you can’t.

Joe LaFleur, author of the new book “Mountain Birds of Teller County,” feels your pain. He devotes a section of his book to bird family groups, which can help frustrated folks.

“Determine what family a bird belongs to or what group,” LaFleur said. “Some are obvious, like ducks and hawks. Most people know the bigger birds. The little ones — the finches, warblers, sparrows — I encourage people to study the family groups. You can see if it has the features of a warbler so it narrows it down.”

LaFleur’s pocket-sized book for beginners features 125 of the most common birds found in the mountains near Colorado Springs. Most of them also live in the city or migrate through in the spring and fall. He includes color photos for all species, including what males, females and juveniles look life, if relevant, as well as categories including season, habitat, size, ID features and their calls.

Toward the end of the book he includes lists of less common and more rare birds you might see.

“It’s not like birds stop at the county line,” LaFleur said. “You can use it in other parts of the state and mountains.”

The book is $15.99 and available at Wild Bird Center and Garden of the Gods Trading Post. Go online to betterbirdwatching.com for more information, including events hosted by the author, such as bird walks June 24 during Outdoor Skills Day at Mueller State Park.

LaFleur, who grew up in Englewood and now lives in Woodland Park, first developed an interest in birds at Colorado State University, where he got a bachelor’s in wildlife biology and a master’s in communications. He went on to work as a research biologist for CSU, Colorado Division of Wildlife and Idaho Fish and Game.

His interest in birds continued to grow, and he traveled the country, collecting audio and video of birds for his 45-part “Better Birdwatching” DVD series. After settling in Teller County, he kept track of the birds he saw in his yard and around the region. That information made it into the new book.

“Birds are dynamic,” LaFleur said. “The trees stay the same, but the birds change. Their behaviors and there’s the auditory component with the singing and the calling. They look and sound interesting.”

Contact the writer: 636-0270