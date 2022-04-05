Honoring women who make an impact in Colorado’s food, beverage and hospitality industries is what Les Dames d’Escoffier International Colorado Chapter is all about. And the chapter’s upcoming Big Stir Festival will celebrate these women with an afternoon of tasty treats, seminars, an awards presentation and more.
The event will take place on April 23, 1 to 5 p.m., at Tivoli Center on Denver’s Auraria Campus.
More than 25 tasting tables will feature treats prepared by the chapter’s Leadership Award winners, chapter members and sponsors. Three educational seminars will be offered, two by Denver-based sommeliers: “Exploring Single Varietal Champagne Houses,” presented by Maia Parish, and “All About Agave: Let’s Talk Tequila and Mezcal,” presented by Valerie Alvarado, and the other by author and food historian Adrian Miller, best known as the Soul Food Scholar; she will be talking about the history of African American women in barbecue.
The Leadership Award winners include:
• Fathima Dickerson, co-owner of Welton Street Café Home of Mona’s in Denver.
• Sally A. Herbert, founder and CEO of Altius Farms Inc., a Denver urban farm.
• Nicole Mattson, co-founder of Nocturne and Noble Riot, a Denver wine bar.
• Barbara Macfarlane, marketing director emeritus with Marczyk Fine Foods, a neighborhood market in Denver.
• Jolene Collins, CEO of JoJo’s Sriracha, a Pueblo-based hot sauce manufacturer.
• Tiffany Fixter, founder of Brewability Lab, an Englewood brewery..
• Aminata Dia, chef-owner of Le French Bakery & Café in Denver.
• Julie Stone, executive director of Work Options, which provides culinary job training and resources in Denver.
• Shae Whitney, founder of Dram Apothecary, makers of a line of bitters and syrups in Silver Plume.
• Lisa Wong, chef-owner of WongWayVeg, a vegan food truck in Denver.
“Our chapter is proud to recognize these inspiring women,” says Megan Bucholz, president of Les Dames d’Escoffier Colorado. “Even better, while doing so, we’re able to provide financial support to a new generation of women seeking to grow in these industries. We couldn’t do this without our generous sponsors and community.”
The festival will raise scholarship money to support women in culinary studies. Les Dames d’Escoffier International Colorado Chapter — which champions philanthropy, diversity, sustainability and education — has awarded more than $20,000 in scholarships to aspiring female culinary professionals over more than a decade; a minimum of three $1,000 scholarships are awarded each year. (Full disclosure: I’m a founding member of the organization.)
Tickets cost $55; student tickets, $45. Visit tinyurl.com/2zse6ar7 for information. Attendees must be 21 or older.
Contact the writer: 636-0271.