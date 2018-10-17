Big, juicy pork chops get stuffed and sauced with a flurry of fall flavors, and it’s all cooked in one pan. They are filled with a savory-sweet mixture of sauteed apple, onion and kale, done just enough so the apple becomes tender, the onion mellows and the kale wilts a bit.
To stuff the chops, simply cut a slit in each piece of meat to create a pocket, then pack in the mixture. You can use toothpicks to keep them sealed, but I don’t bother. I never mind a few bits of filling tumbling out during cooking, like an overflowing cornucopia. The meat is cooked in the same pan as the filling, until it is browned and just cooked through. (Pork loin chops are quite lean, which keeps this recipe in the healthful zone, but it’s important not to overcook them.)
The sauce is made in the same pan by simmering a fruity Riesling wine and flour-thickened broth, then spiking that with tangy Dijon mustard and a sprinkle of paprika. Viewed together — the amber-colored sauce, the golden-brown chops, the bursts of red apple and green kale from the stuffing — the colors on the plate celebrate the season and its wonderful flavors.