As her schoolmates toiled away diagramming sentences in fifth grade, Barbara O’Neal was busy knocking out her first novel.
It was rich with stepsiblings and witches and inspired by whatever TV show she was watching at the time. But it wasn’t just a one-off. The novels kept coming, one after the other, through high school. She’d lie in the sun and write or turn to her imaginary worlds whenever boredom hit.
When she wasn’t writing, she was reading. Big, sweeping sagas, such as Anya Seton’s “Green Darkness.”
“That turned me into a writer,” said the Colorado Springs native, who graduated from Doherty High School. “I realized what you could make somebody feel.”
But pursuing a life as a full-time novelist wasn’t on her radar. O’Neal studied mass communications at Colorado State University in Pueblo, and thought she might become a reporter. One night, though, when she was about 22 and working as a bartender, she overheard a conversation that changed her life.
“There was a reporter I admired so much who was sitting at the bar telling her friend she should quit the paper and write her novel,” O’Neal said. “I thought when I’m as old as her at 40, I’m going to regret not writing novels. I went home and asked my husband for five years to write novels.”
Her intuition was spot-on — she finished her first romance in four and a half years, sold it to popular romance publisher Harlequin Silhouette, and was on her way. The USA Today, Amazon and Wall Street Journal bestselling writer has now written dozens of contemporary and historical romance novels and 14 women’s fiction novels, including “When We Believed in Mermaids,” “The Lost Girls of Devon” and her latest, “Write My Name Across the Sky,” which debuted in August. She’s won two Colorado Book Awards and six RITA awards from Romance Writers of America.
She set her 2010 novel, “How to Bake a Perfect Life,” in Colorado Springs, where bakery owner Ramona is left to care for her daughter’s 13-year-old stepdaughter when the daughter flies to Germany to be with her husband, who is injured in Afghanistan.
“Mothers and daughters are at the heart of this beautiful novel by O’Neal,” wrote the Library Journal.
Food, cooking and female relationships are often the linchpins of O’Neal novels, with the occasional recipes sneaking in. She’s always loved cooking and feeding people, and spent four teenage years working at the now shuttered Michelle Chocolatiers & Ice Cream downtown.
Her latest novel stars three women — Gloria, a 70-something Instagram influencer, and the two nieces she raised, musician Willow and entrepreneur Sam. When Gloria learns her ex-lover has been arrested for art theft and forgery, and remembers her own shady involvement, she plans to flee. Her escape is foiled when her nieces show up, toting along their own crises.
“I’ve written about sisters a lot,” she said. “I have two sisters. We’ve been loving and close and we’ve also been at war. I’m interested in those periods of war and how you navigate that.”
It ties back into the questions she’s always trying to answer in her stories: Why do some people navigate the disasters of life so well, while others stay stuck? And what is a survivor and what does it take to survive?
Add to that her love of romance, which was partly sparked by her parents’ love story. O’Neal also is getting married in September.
“It’s hard to live up to,” she said about her parents. “They met when she was 15 and he was 17, and were married by the time she was 17 and he was 19. They were together until he died two years ago. A long marriage has ups and downs, but they loved each other. I notice I often write about parents who have a really deep connection.”
