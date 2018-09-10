Fall colors have arrived in many places of Colorado's mountains. Here's a look at some of your best options relatively close to Colorado Springs and in Pikes Peak region.
• If a long road trip is out of the question, stay local and enjoy the drive up Old Stage Road in southwest Colorado Springs, an old logging route with a rich history and a wealth of aspens. Four-wheel drive is a plus, but passenger vehicles will be able to make it a good distance.
To get there: From Interstate 25 south of downtown, take exit 138, Circle Drive. Go west and Circle Drive will become Lake Avenue. At The Broadmoor hotel, take the traffic circle onto Lake Circle, which becomes Portales Road. Veer right onto Mirada Road, which wraps to the west, becoming West Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard, then Old Stage Road.
• Cripple Creek — Take U.S. 24 west through Woodland Park. At Divide, take Colorado 67 south. Hikers might wish to check out Mueller State Park or Pancake Rocks along the way.
• The Pikes Peak Highway offers panoramic views of the region, for a price. Fee is $12 per person or $40 for a family. Consider a picnic at the Crowe Gulch trailhead or one of the other stopping points.
• Find another great drive on Mount Herman Road in Monument. Take Interstate 25 north to exit 161. Go west and follow Second Street through town. Head south on Mitchell Road and take a right onto Mount Herman Road at Dirty Woman Park. Take the well-maintained dirt road to the top of Mount Herman.