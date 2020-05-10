Voting for the 26th annual Best of the Springs wrapped up in February with more than 250 categories of favorites.
Then the novel coronavirus hit, followed by the stay-at-home order. The Gazette’s special magazine and celebratory winners’ announcement party were put on hold when large gatherings were canceled.
The 2020 Best of the Springs winners now will receive their due with an official announcement May 31, online and in a magazine delivered with the newspaper to subscribers. Specific plans will be announced in coming days.