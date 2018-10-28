Jim Flynn has written more than 1,300 “Money & the Law” columns for the Sunday business section of The Gazette. “Best of Jim Flynn’s Money & the Law” collects 165 of them in a book he published in June.
The Colorado Springs attorney started the column in 1992 after he took a leave from his law firm and started looking for ways to supplement his income. He decided to write a weekly column to “inform and entertain” and earn enough money ($50 a week) to support his fishing habit.
The first column was published under the name “Legal Ease” on Nov. 22, 1992, and has continued every week since except one, skipped to accommodate a special edition. The name changed to “Ask a Lawyer” with a question-and-answer format, which later was abandoned to avoid running afoul of legal professional ethics. It eventually became “Money & the Law.”
Flynn returned to practicing law almost immediately, joining Stanford Law School classmate Bruce Wright to form Flynn & Wright, mostly representing clients in real estate and financial services. He is now mostly retired after 40 years of practicing law in Colorado Springs, and he still does a lot of fishing.
He has published three lawyer- related novels: “Overdraft,” about a cyberattack on the U.S. banking system; “Where There’s No Will,” about a multimillion will contest in Gunnison County resulting from a missing will; and “Fraudulent Transfers,” about a counterfeit cashier’s check fraud and a related money-laundering scheme.
In his newest book, the columns are arranged by subject, starting with the law as the world’s second-oldest profession, then moving onto death and taxes, financial law, real estate law, automotive law, consumer protection, criminal law and “other interesting stuff and useful (maybe ...) information.” They are published in the book as submitted to The Gazette, before editing.
Flynn dedicates the 307-page book to Gail Deal, his longtime legal assistant, and all Gazette editors and publishers.