Monday, July 29, is recognized as National Chicken Wing Day. Here are a few options for the best deals and Gazette readers' favorites around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
Buffalo Wild Wings: Get free snack-size order of wings with the purchase of any wing order.
The Hatch Cover Bar & Grill: 60 cent wings all day.
Hooters: All-you-can eat wings for $15.99 all day.
Wild Wings 'n Things: Get a 5-piece for $5.89 or a 100-piece for $88.99.
Wingstop: Get five free wings with promo code 5FREEWINGS with order.
Other local favorites to score some wings:
O'Malley's Steak Pub: 104 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake
Golden Flame Hot Wings: 5865 Stetson Hills Blvd, Colorado Springs
Oskar Blue's Bar & Grill: 118 N Tejon St., downtown Colorado Springs
The Townhouse Bar & Grill: 907 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs