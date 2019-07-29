#3: O’Malley’s
"By far the best wings in Colorado Springs... maybe all of Colorado.  They do one wing flavor and they do it perfectly." - Gazette reader

Location104 CO-105, Palmer Lake, CO 80133

Monday, July 29, is recognized as National Chicken Wing Day. Here are a few options for the best deals and Gazette readers' favorites around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Get free snack-size order of wings with the purchase of any wing order.

The Hatch Cover Bar & Grill60 cent wings all day.

Hooters: All-you-can eat wings for $15.99 all day.

Wild Wings 'n Things: Get a 5-piece for $5.89 or a 100-piece for $88.99.

Wingstop: Get five free wings with promo code 5FREEWINGS with order.

Other local favorites to score some wings:

O'Malley's Steak Pub: 104 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake

Golden Flame Hot Wings5865 Stetson Hills Blvd, Colorado Springs

Oskar Blue's Bar & Grill: 118 N Tejon St., downtown Colorado Springs

The Townhouse Bar & Grill: 907 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs

