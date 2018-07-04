BERRY AND SPICE COMPOTE
Yield 4 to 8 servings
1 pound mixed fresh berries, such as raspberries, blueberries and blackberries, stemmed and rinsed
3 tablespoons dark brown sugar
One 3-inch cinnamon stick
2 whole star anise
Procedure
Combine the berries, dark brown sugar, cinnamon stick and star anise in a heavy pot over low heat. Cover and cook for about 10 minutes, until the fruit has started to break down but still retains some shape. (You don’t want something that looks like jam.) Discard the cinnamon stick and star anise.
Serve chilled.
Nutritional analysis — Per serving, based on 8: 40 calories, 0 g protein, 10 g carbohydrates, 0 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 0 mg sodium, 3 g dietary fiber, 7 g sugar
SOURCE: Adapted from “The Ginger & White Cookbook.”