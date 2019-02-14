The Company of Finding Neverland_Credit Jeremy Daniel_IMG_2087.JPG
The Broadway musical “Finding Neverland” will come to Pikes Peak Center March 30-31, 2020 as part of the Broadway at Pikes Peak Center Series. Tickets are on sale now.

Carole King, Peter Pan, Sara Bareilles and swing music.

The Broadway at Pikes Peak Center Series recently announced its four-show 2019-2020 lineup, headlined by the Tony Award-winning “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.” Tickets are $165 for all four shows and are on sale now. Season members receive free parking, premium seats, ticket exchanges, lost ticket insurance, Swap a Show privileges and dining discounts.

The series kicks off Dec. 3 and 4 with the Tony Award-winning “Bandstand,” a 2017 Broadway musical about a group of World War II veterans who struggle to return to their old lives after the war. They form a band to compete in a national radio contest in New York City.

The 2014 “Beautiful,” at PPC on Feb. 25 and 26, 2020, traces the early life and career of King, who wrote a number of huge hits, including “I Feel the Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” and “You’ve Got a Friend.”

“Finding Neverland,” a 2015 musical based on the Academy Award-winning film of the same name, tells the story of playwright J.M. Barrie as he finds his muses — a widow and her four young sons — and dreams up the world of Neverland and its beloved character, Peter Pan. The show will be in town March 30 and 31, 2020.

Rounding out the season is “Waitress,” a 2016 show based on the 2007 film of the same name about a woman in an abusive relationship who sees a pie contest and its grand prize as a way out. The musical version features original music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles and comes to PPC on May 26 and 27, 2020.

