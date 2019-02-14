Carole King, Peter Pan, Sara Bareilles and swing music.
The Broadway at Pikes Peak Center Series recently announced its four-show 2019-2020 lineup, headlined by the Tony Award-winning “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.” Tickets are $165 for all four shows and are on sale now. Season members receive free parking, premium seats, ticket exchanges, lost ticket insurance, Swap a Show privileges and dining discounts.
Call 477-2132, go online to americantheatreguild.com/coloradosprings or visit PPC’s box office at 190 S. Cascade Ave.
The series kicks off Dec. 3 and 4 with the Tony Award-winning “Bandstand,” a 2017 Broadway musical about a group of World War II veterans who struggle to return to their old lives after the war. They form a band to compete in a national radio contest in New York City.
The 2014 “Beautiful,” at PPC on Feb. 25 and 26, 2020, traces the early life and career of King, who wrote a number of huge hits, including “I Feel the Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” and “You’ve Got a Friend.”
“Finding Neverland,” a 2015 musical based on the Academy Award-winning film of the same name, tells the story of playwright J.M. Barrie as he finds his muses — a widow and her four young sons — and dreams up the world of Neverland and its beloved character, Peter Pan. The show will be in town March 30 and 31, 2020.
Rounding out the season is “Waitress,” a 2016 show based on the 2007 film of the same name about a woman in an abusive relationship who sees a pie contest and its grand prize as a way out. The musical version features original music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles and comes to PPC on May 26 and 27, 2020.
