Not often does a world- famous, award-winning cookbook author schedule a book-signing stop in our state. But thanks to the great friendship between Holly Arnold Kinney, owner of The Fort restaurant in Morrison, and Rose Levy Beranbaum, expert baker and renowned cookbook author, Beranbaum came to the eatery to promote her latest publication, “Rose’s Baking Basics.” She was joined by Woody Wolston.
“We’re partners in cream,” Beranbaum said of Wolston, her longtime collaborator. “We call ourselves Team RoseWood.”
If you love to bake, you’re probably familiar with their comprehensive cookbooks. Team RoseWood has cranked out 11 titles, including “The Cake Bible,” 1988; “The Pie and Pastry Bible,” 1998; “The Bread Bible,” 2003; and “The Baking Bible,” 2014.
So what more could they possibly teach us? Quite a bit. For openers, as the subtitle says, “100 essential recipes, with more than 600 step-by-step photos.”
“A photo is worth a thousand words,” Beranbaum said. “It’s not text heavy. It’s easier to learn how to master these recipes because of the photos. Woody and I did all the recipes in a dedicated baking kitchen. That way we had total control.”
Another breakthrough for the team: going metric in all measurements. Her ingredient lists note grams first, followed by their American volume equivalents. And she has “mostly eliminated” the use of ounce measurements.
“Most kitchen scales now measure both grams and ounces, and switching between the two is easy,” she writes. “Weighing is easier and more reliable than measuring by volume.”
I love the many recipes’ “Baking Pearls,” special tips for success and good-to-know information.
“My husband said, ‘Giving pearls was giving too much,’” Beranbaum said. “But my goal is to teach and share.”
Another great addition is the “Make This Recipe Your Own” sidebars.
“These are tested ideas for suggested substitutions and variations,” she said.
For instance, her multigrain bread recipe calls for Bob’s Red Mill 10-grain mix, but the sidebar offers a formulation for a make-your-own 10-grain cereal mix. I tried it and like it better, mainly because you make the grain mixture a day before making the bread dough and soak it in hot water before storing in the refrigerator overnight. This step allows the grains and seeds to swell slightly and develop a better flavor. I’ll never make a multigrain bread again without this step.
“Rose’s Baking Basics” retails for $35, though you can find it for less at bookstores and online. It would make the perfect holiday gift for bakers of all levels.
Contact the writer: 636-0271.