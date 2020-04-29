If you’re wondering who all has been making bread at home recently, the answer is “literally everyone.”
OK, that’s according to a very informal poll on my Facebook. Scroll through social media and that’ll feel more and more accurate. All you have to do is Google “quarantine bread” to see that “quarantine bread” has become a thing.
Why are so many people taking to making bread at home? Turns out, the coronavirus outbreak created a perfect recipe for that.
It started when, among other basics, bread was running out at grocery stores. And a stay-at-home order meant, well, more time at home. “So, people said, ‘Heck, I’ll just make my own,’” says Shawn Saunders, who owns Colorado Springs bakery The Sourdough Boulangerie.
About a month ago, Saunders remembers being stunned at a grocery store’s empty baking aisle.
“I had never seen the baking aisle that decimated,” he said. “It looked like a bomb went off.”
He “jokingly” thought about posting on Facebook that the bakery had flour and yeast. When people saw the post, they took it seriously.
“The next day, we had a line out the door,” Saunders said. “We sold more flour than bread.”
It hasn’t slowed down since then.
“It’s absolutely insane,” Saunders said. “People are calling all the time and asking questions.”
The downtown cookware shop Sparrow Hawk has also fielded lots of calls about proofing bowls to make sourdough.
“People who have never baked before or very rarely are definitely doing more baking,” Allen Eppley, who co-owns the shop, said. “Sourdough baking was already becoming a thing even before this crisis and now it’s exploded.”
Alisha Olivares has used the quarantine to teach herself new recipes, including homemade bread.
The 40-year-old mother has been plenty busy working from home and helping her kids with online schoolwork. Baking has been for fun.
“For some people, life has stopped,” she said, due to the coronavirus pandemic. “No job, no hobbies and they feel dull. Creating something brings you life. Creating something you can eat is life and happiness.”
There’s comfort to be found in making bread. Not just eating it.
After “seeing everyone else do it,” Hannah Pinney of Monument started the multiple-day process of making friendship bread, in which she shares sourdough starters with a bunch of friends. Pinney says she used to make friendship bread with her grandmother.
“I don’t think the majority of us had the time necessary to bake bread before quarantine,” she said.
Pinney described the process as “very time consuming.”
“You have to feed and tend to them, sometimes multiple times a day, so much so it begins to feel like a pet,” she said.
The end result, then, feels like an accomplishment.
“It was also therapeutic in a way,” Pinney said. “Nothing like doing something from start to finish and having a delicious result at the end.”
From what customers tell Saunders, lots of bread is being made for “purely emotional reasons.”
“Right now, times are so uncertain,” he said. “People are scared. They’re trying to find something that eases their nerves. If you’ve baked bread before, you know how calming and relaxing it can be.”