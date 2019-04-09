Like the craft beer industry, whiskey’s heyday continues across the state, with increased distilling and whiskey bars. Urban Steam, a downtown cafe, coffeehouse and whiskey bar, is helping spread the word with its Whiskey Wisdom Wednesdays.
The Colorado Whiskey Tour recently provided a primer on the spirit. I wanted to delve into the secrets behind producing the golden liquid, partly to meet Montana Horsfall, owner of Craft Cocktail Inc. and an award-winning bartender. She would be the event’s “tour” guide.
Horsfall has bartended at top-notch local clubs such as he Blue Star, Distillery 291, Axe & the Oak Whiskey House and Moxie. She knows her stuff and dispatched her knowledge in a fun, interactive way.
We got a two-hour symposium, small but hearty plates of food including caprese skewers and paninis, bags of swag and raffle prizes. And lots of liquid: six Colorado whiskeys and a choice from three whiskey-based cocktails. Plus plenty of booze education.
Whiskey is made of corn, rye, wheat and malted barley, which is barley that has been partially germinated and then heated or roasted to stop the germination.
Then it gets complex. Saying “whiskey” is like saying “bread,” Horsfall says.
“There are so many styles and factors that go into making it. What kind of bread? Whole wheat, French baguette, sandwich?”
Colorado has grown in whiskey production, surpassing even Kentucky, Horsfall says.
“We’re talking small-batch craft whiskey. These whiskeys are higher proof because they are not cut with water.”
By law, whiskey producers can cut the alcohol with water by up to 80 percent. It’s a money-saving practice for big distilleries. But eschewing that route helps craft distillers retain the spirit’s great flavor.
“To taste whiskey, first smell and write down the aromas you smell,” Horsfall said. “Take a sip and let the liquid roll around in your mouth. That gets your palate ready for alcohol. Now take a second sip.”
Each table had a glass of coffee beans. They weren’t there for decoration.
“Take a whiff of the coffee beans,” she said. “It will clear your palate between whiskeys.”
Here’s what we tasted and her comments:
• 300 Days of Shine, distilled in Monument: “It’s local, and it’s sweetened with Colorado sugar beets. It’s shockingly good tasting for a whiskey blended with sugar beets.”
• Peach Street Bourbon, distilled in Palisade: “It’s the oldest distillery in Colorado. They started distilling in 2004 or 2005.”
• Breckenridge Bourbon: “This bourbon is distributed nationwide.”
• Vapor Distillery Bourbon, made in Boulder: “This is a Scottish-style whiskey that some love. It’s a personal preference. They make a gin too that I love.”
• Cask House Rye, her newest hidden gem: “This distillery is tucked away in Black Forest. They make four products. They blend and are honest about it. It’s right on the label.”
• 291Colorado Rye, distilled in Colorado Springs: “This has been awarded best whiskey in 2019 Ryes of the World.”
Kelly Bubach, owner of Urban Steam, offered us a bonus round: samples of his Urban Bourbon, a proprietary whiskey distilled for him by Distillery 219 and only available at his restaurant. It was a fine sipper for drinks served neat (straight without ice) or in cocktails.
Whiskey Wednesdays at Urban Steam, 1025 S. Sierra Madre St., feature whiskey sours for $6 from open to close. Whiskey Wisdom Wednesday, on the third Wednesday of the month, features Horsfall. A Gentleman’s Bourbon symposium and tasting will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 17 for $50. Visit facebook.com/urbansteam for tickets and updates on these events. And visit facebook.com/craftcocktailinc to find out about Horsfall’s other classes covering a multitude of bitters, liqueurs and spirits.
