For historian and author Mark Lee Gardner, there are always times when his subjects become real.
It can happen when you’re digging through archives or reading books and some morsel of newfound information almost transports the historical figure into the room. For Gardner, it was a visit to the South Dakota State Historical Society, where an archivist showed him a new collection related to Sitting Bull, one of the subjects of his new dual biography, “The Earth is All That Lasts: Crazy Horse, Sitting Bull, and the Last Stand of the Great Sioux Nation.” The book was released in June and is available online at amazon.com, barnesandnoble.com and other booksellers.
Gardner learned that after Sitting Bull was killed in 1890, his body was brought to Fort Yates, N.D., on his Standing Rock Indian Reservation. People helped themselves to his remains, effectively stealing, among other items, the American Indian’s scalp, his leggings and cabinet cards, an old style of photos used for portraits that Sitting Bull had kept in his clothing. The cards were still stained with the man’s blood.
“As I’m holding them, this is that moment,” Gardner said from home in Cascade. “Sitting Bull was a real human who was brutally killed, and this is his blood on those cards. I was stunned. It was so hard for me to compute. So overwhelmingly sad. What a waste. This guy was murdered, and all he was doing was fighting for their (Lakota) tradition and their culture.”
The award-winning author, whose other books include “To Hell on a Fast Horse: The Untold Story of Billy the Kid and Pat Garrett,” “Shot All To Hell: Jesse James, the Northfield Raid, and the Wild West’s Greatest Escape,” and “Rough Riders: Theodore Roosevelt, His Cowboy Regiment, and the Immortal Charge Up San Juan Hill,” is an American West afficionado. He’s also appeared on PBS’ “American Experience,” the History Channel, Travel Channel and NPR.
He spent the past five years immersed in the lives of the two epochal Lakota chiefs who led their people to victory at the famous Battle of Little Bighorn on June 25, 1876. He believes the two men are known around the globe for the way they stood up for their people.
“As long as they lived they fought to preserve their homeland and their culture and were killed because of it,” Gardner said. “But because of that stand it inspires us, even though they’ve been gone now for 100 years. They’ve become icons and for the right reasons.”
Gardner, a lifelong history buff, always harbored a love for the American West, the famous battle and the wars for the Northern plains, though he stays away from calling them the “Indian Wars”: “Why are we putting it on the Indians?”
While there are numerous books on the same subject matter, he hoped to paint an even more detailed portrait with new information and insight culled from a vast array of resources, including oral histories recorded in the 1920s and ’30s. One such anecdote he stumbled upon took place in 1885 when Sitting Bull joined “Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show.” He was promised a meeting with U.S. President Grover Cleveland, where he intended to ask for land for him and his followers, but all he got was a handshake as a publicity bit. Sitting Bull and the other Lakotas were then taken and given a private viewing of the Declaration of Independence. The incident upset the Lakota chief.
“We don’t know what was said to Sitting Bull,” Gardner said. “Little things like that are incredible moments for me as a historian where your imagination can go wild. What was said, what was he thinking, or maybe it had no impact at all. These people were confined to their reservations and shown a freedom document. Their story is tragic. That was something that hadn’t been written about before.”
In writing the dual biography, Gardner also wanted to make sure the story was told accurately. He’s noted a tendency for people to believe the American Indians were the cruel ones in the contest for the plains, calling them savage and telling the story in a way that made their behavior worse than the white soldiers trying to force them onto reservations.
“The Euro-Americans who invaded the plains claimed to be civilized and thought they were superior,” he said. “But there was nothing civilized in the way the U.S. government took advantage of and stole from the Lakotas, or the killing of women and children and the deaths of Sitting Bull and Crazy Horse. I’m willing to give the Lakotas a pass when I consider those terms. It was the Lakotas’ land.”
