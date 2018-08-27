Whether you have a vegetable garden, a share in a community plot or are just trying to make the most of what’s bountiful and inexpensive at the market, this is the time of year when you probably wonder what to do with excess zucchini.
One solution to this enviable problem is this green goddess of a summer soup. It incorporates heaps of sliced zucchini simmered with sauteed onion and garlic in chicken broth (or vegetable broth to make it vegan) until the vegetable is tender. The mixture is blended with avocado and fresh basil, then brightened with lemon juice and zest before it’s chilled.