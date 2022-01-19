While Colorado Springs anglers dream of a spring return to running streams and leaping trout, they can watch the silver screen for inspiration.
The annual Fly Fishing Film Tour is scheduled to stop Feb. 5 at Stargazers Theatre. The night of short documentaries will capture anglers and their wild pursuits in this state and abroad.
"Phoenix" follows a Vail guide's effort to raise her child on the water. Another family fishing affair is the focus of "Common Ground," based on the steelheads of British Columbia.
Near Costa Rica, "The Legend of Casa Mar" is billed as "jungle exploration with stunning tarpon action." The elusive and threatened cobia beyond Chesapeake Bay is the subject of "Black Salmon." Another film follows an American southerner's pursuit of tuna, while another documents the chase for the big, colorful bumphead parrotfish off the coast of Australia.
Stargazers' doors are set to open at 5 p.m., with showtime slated for 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $22, with proceeds benefiting Project Healing Waters, the nonprofit committed to active military members and veterans with disabilities.
