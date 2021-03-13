Is it too much to ask our beloved pets to follow a few house rules?
I mean, not ridiculous rules such as in exchange for free room and board, please have the house cleaned, the laundry folded and dinner on the stove when I get home. But simple boundary rules such as please do not chew up the throw pillows, sharpen your claws on the rug, eat food off the table, dig up the freshly planted begonia bed or bark at the grass for being grass?
I ask because Luke, our 50-pound rescue hound who turns 3 this week, and I see this differently. My husband and I got Luke when he was a 14-month-old mass of untrained, anxious canine energy. He’s come a long way. Today, he follows basic commands, if briefly, and has learned a few manners, such as waiting until I’ve moved my hand before diving into his food bowl.
I say, we still have work to do. He says, we’re good. For instance, though he knows better, the minute we leave the house, Luke makes himself comfortable on the down-filled back of the sofa. And the other night, he stealthily wiped out a plate of lemon squares sitting on the kitchen counter.
To help mediate, I called Bonnie Beaver, a veterinarian and professor at Texas A&M School of Veterinary Medicine who specializes in animal behavior. Beaver makes it her job to bridge the communication gaps between animals and their owners.
“We can’t look at animals as four-legged people,” she said. “Animals have needs and drives all their own. Because we can’t ask them, our job is to think about why they are behaving a certain way from their perspective.”
Once you figure out why, manage the environment. Either block access or make the environment mildly punishing or obnoxious to discourage them, then offer an acceptable alternative.
Cats, for instance, seek out high perches to better see predators and prey. So they are going to jump on tables, counters and the top of the refrigerator. You can’t change their instincts, but you can teach them that some landing spots are more acceptable than others.
If you don’t want your cat on the dining room table, put two-sided sticky tape on the table.
Here are more ways Beaver said we could discourage unwelcome pet behaviors at home:
• Problem: The minute I leave the house, my dog gets on the sofa.
• Solution: Make the furniture unwelcoming. Put kitchen chairs on the sofa. Cover it with books or plastic wrap. Place a comfortable pet bed near the sofa and to “add value,” Beaver said, toss some of your dirty clothes on it. “Something with lots of your people smell.”
• Problem: My cat is scratching up our upholstered chairs.
• Solution: Cats have to scratch. The best you can do is help them express that urge on acceptable objects. To keep them from tearing up the chair, cover it in plastic wrap or aluminum foil. Then bring in scratching posts that offer both vertical and horizontal surfaces. Keep trying until you find what your cat likes. “Just because you want them to use something doesn’t mean they will,” Beaver said. “They’re the ultimate consumer.”
• Problem: My dog barks a lot when we’re not home.
• Solution: Set up a web cam so you can watch what triggers the behavior. If the dog barks when someone walks by, that’s normal. If you have a boredom barker, a citronella collar can work. They bark and get poofed. When you’re home and the dog barks for no reason, don’t yell, “Fido, stop barking!” That rewards the behavior. Instead, divert them. Knock on a counter or the wall. When they look and are quiet for a couple of seconds, reward them. Gradually wait longer, rewarding after three seconds, then five.
• Problem: How do I get my dog to quit digging in the yard?
• Solution: Dogs dig for many reasons. Where they dig can tell you why. If they dig by a fence, look at what’s happening on the other side. Take them there and let them explore. If they dig in the middle of the yard, you might have critters underground you need to eradicate. If they are digging a shallow hole in a shady flower bed, they are likely trying to cool down. Some are just bored. For persistent diggers, consider making a digging hole. Border off an area where they can dig. Hide treats or toys just below the surface, and teach them that’s where they dig.
• Problem: My pet is fine when I’m home, but falls apart when I’m gone.
• Solution: To minimize mischief, leave on a TV or radio when you’re gone. Also, fill a Kong with a mix of hard food and peanut butter or cream cheese and freeze the filled toy so it takes longer to empty. For cats, get toys that trigger their prey instinct.
• Problem: My pet eats food off the table or counter.
• Solution: Simple. Don’t leave food out. Often, it’s not pets who need training, it’s their humans.
Marni Jameson is an author whose seventh home and lifestyle book, “What to Do With Everything You Own to Leave the Legacy You Want,” is coming in June. Reach her at marnijameson.com.