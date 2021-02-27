Let’s give it up for our houses.
Over the past year, they’ve really been there for us. Like a good partner, they’ve provided support when needed, stood by (or over) us in bad times and worse times, through thick and thicker, in sickness and in more sickness.
Now it’s time to show them a little appreciation.
Being in a relationship with your house is like any long-term relationship. After a while, you can get complacent. You let certain niceties slide. Yet, as anyone in a lasting relationship knows, many small loving gestures over the long haul are what bind us together. It’s no different with houses.
I (and I’m betting you) have not been holding up my end at home. That is, I’ve asked a lot of my home this past year and haven’t given much back. This week, I felt motivated to change that. As more people put COVID-19 in their past, either by surviving it or getting vaccinated, I see glimmers of a future where we aren’t so tied to our homes.
This optimism drove me to look around my house for opportunities to show my gratitude. I didn’t have to look far. Starting at the front door, I saw the doormat looking like the loser of a mud-wrestling competition. The crumbling, shabby unwelcome mat was the same one I dragged from the front door of my old house three years ago. It needed replacing then. Now, it needed an exorcism.
I heard an echo of myself saying in a former column: “Your home’s entryway is your handshake to the world. Keep it nice.” I decided to heed my advice. I ordered an upgraded doormat. Even if the only visitors these days are Amazon Prime, UPS, Door Dash, UberEATS and Instacart, we owe it to those drivers to make their visit pleasant, and not to feel they need to don hazmat gear to come to the door.
Next, I noted the empty ceramic container on the dining room table. Pre-pandemic, it always held fresh flowering plants. Why splurge on flowers nobody sees, I wrongly reasoned. Because I see them! So I took the vessel to my favorite flower shop and asked the florist to fill it with life.
Now, I was on a roll. The yellowing ceiling vent covers in the bathroom needed painting. So did the once-black burners on the kitchen stove, which through use have come to look as scuffed as the sole of an old shoe. The kitchen towels needed to be demoted to the rag bin.
Check, check, check.
If you want to express some house gratitude, here are eight inexpensive moves:
• Replace what’s worn. If your doormat is in tatters, your area rugs have run their course and your dishtowels look as if they were last used to wipe down a car engine, get new ones.
• Fix what’s broken. If you’ve been living with a window blind that only hoists up on one side or a busted faucet you have to turn on and off with a wrench, put an end to that.
• Remove what’s dated. If you still have an obsolete intercom system stuck in the wall, a keypad for a security system that went in when Gerald Ford was president or a landline phone jack in your bathroom, pull them out and patch things up.
• Paint what’s faded. If you have a once-white ceiling vent cover that is now the color of aged gouda, take it down and paint it. Then take a can of heat-resistant flat spray paint made for stoves and grills, and restore your stovetop’s burners and your fireplace grates.
• Touch up what’s worn. If the well-trafficked corners of your home are looking rough around the edges, run over them with a Magic Eraser or touch-up paint. White-Out and Sharpie pens are also allies when touching up white trim and wood furniture.
• Restore what’s beat. If your faded, rusty mailbox looks like a lunch pail salvaged from a World War II bunker, repaint it or buy a new one.
• Clean what’s neglected. If the main signs of life outside your house are bugs in cobwebs, get out the pressure hose and power clean. Pay special attention to windows, doors and walkways. Then get out the glass cleaner and work on the carriage lamps. Replace burned-out bulbs because outdoor lights are your home’s jewelry.
• Bring your house some flowers. If the vase on your table has been sitting empty, replenish it with something fresh. It will remind you that it’s high time we got back to living. As the doors of our homes begin to crack open again to the long-forbidden world, bringing your house flowers is an excellent way to say thank you for being there.
Marni Jameson has written six home and lifestyle books. Reach her at marnijameson.com.