STARRUCCA, Pa. • OK, campers, everyone into the pool for fourth-period mermaiding. Or merfolking, if you prefer.
“We are sirens of the sea! Lie on your back and make love to the sky,” instructed Amber Kofman, waving her high-waisted aqua tail above the water. She fluttered her hands to urge on the campers: “Everyone give a bloop, bloop, bloop wave.”
Epic Nerd Camp is designed for grown-ups who have no intention of growing up, who want to feast on the fantastic. The less grounded in reality the better.
ENC offers all the splendors of overnight camp (bugs, bug juice, cafeteria mystery meat) for men in kilts and women with hair stained all the colors of Disney. Costumes are worn with Cher-like vigor. Medieval times reign, as do unicorn onesie pajamas. Jon Luke, who goes by Ouch! — fire performer by passion, pension administrator by day — and his wife, Jen Lavado, brought seven costumes each.
“Nerds have taken over. Tech culture has made it so much easier,” said Kofman, 30, of Chicago, a graduate student in public health who favors pirate regalia when on land. “Whatever your passion is, you can nerd out here.”
There are nerds, and then there are nerds. They are precisely who assembled for five days and four nights at this camp in the Poconos where shame was shunned and freak flags were happily flown.
ENC featured live-action role playing, role-playing games and cosplay. Confuse them at your peril. Also, wand making, sword fighting, boffer games, Quidditch, wizarding, chainmaille, escape rooms and FX makeup.
If you need to Google half these things, this camp is not for you. For 200 campers and volunteers from 31 states, plus Canada and Sweden, it was nirvana, their nerd Brigadoon.
During the off-season, Bunny Smith, 34, spends up to five hours a day on the camp Facebook page. “This is my cruise,” said the corporate attorney from Chicago, balancing atop a large rubber ball in the circus barn. “This is my happy place. There is no level of nerd you need to hit to be here.”
ENC was the brainchild of Kim Kjessler, 37, a former dolphin trainer, and her 26-year-old chef husband, Bentley. “I designed a camp that I wanted to go to,” she said in the Arts and Crafts shed, where campers created wizard staffs, leather apothecary cuffs and Edvard Munch-like portraits of a “Last Jedi” porg.
She was inspired by gaming gatherings such as BlizzCon, where she met Bentley five years ago. “I love conventions, but they’re not tailored to making friends. It’s hard to make friends as adults.” She wanted camp activities and camaraderie. A sort of Burning Nerd.
That first year, a group of Russian models appeared, drawn to the circus activities yet confused as to what a nerd might actually be. Said Bentley, “They didn’t jibe much with the other campers.”
Specifically, the Dungeons & Dragons nerds, the Magic: The Gathering nerds, the Jane Austen nerds, the “Star Wars” nerds and “Star Trek” nerds and yes, there is a difference.
Some campers hold four degrees, such as Smith, while others barely completed high school. Outdoor nerds reveled in full-costume fantasy fights, and indoor nerds were devoted to board games.
Actually, everyone seemed delighted to play board games, more than 300 of them stocked in the cafeteria, where campers mastered the labyrinthine rules of some game or another.
Nerd campers love rules, as long as they’re of their own choosing.
Geeks vs. nerds
Technically speaking, almost everyone at ENC was more geek than nerd. It’s just that Kjessler believed, correctly, that Epic Geek Camp is a terrible name.
The terms were once distinct. Nerds are specialists, big brains like their hero, Bill Gates. Geeks are enthusiasts, hardcore fans of the stuff often created by nerds.
Nerds have been with us forever, but the term gained popularity on TV’s “Happy Days,” where the Fonz applied it to almost any young person who was not the Fonz. Around the same time, geek — once the name for carnival performers who bit the heads off live chickens — came into its modern interpretation, referring to intense enthusiasts.
But usage of the terms got sloppy, which will happen with language born of nonsense and burnished by pop culture. Nerd culture came to include almost everything and everyone. A lot of cool people, blessed with mainstream social graces — starlets, titans, TV hosts, politicians — claimed to be nerds. The kind of people you wouldn’t find anywhere near Epic Nerd Camp.
Still, geeks are fortunate to live in a time of extreme fandom for almost everything. Geek passions have been catered to and monetized (so many Cons), stoked by social media, especially their profound love of story and fantasy, the rich, unfurling places where they can escape the real world.
Many campers carried Dungeons & Dragons player handbooks plastered with sticky notes. But these days, the favorite sport of nerd campers is Quidditch. Harry Potter is their NFL.
The surprise is not why there’s a camp that caters to these folks, but why it took so long for someone to create one.
ENC promotes two tenets: You’re free to be who you are, and this is a no-judgment zone. “If you’re looking for some nerds to troll/bully, ENC is not for you,” the camp website states. “We’ll boot you out and keep your money.”
Participants described middle and high school as an interminable hell. They had to become adults, and wait for the world to change, to gain acceptance and find their tribe. Yet it still can be hard to fully unleash their inner geeky selves.
Camp costs $599, but a quarter of attendees paid far less by signing on as volunteers and staff. It’s clear the Kjesslers aren’t getting rich from this endeavor. To cover bills, Bentley works part-time as a maintenance technician. “We’re good at fun,” Kjessler admitted. “We’re not so good at funding.”
Kjessler created ENC “ultimately so I can make friends,” she said. “I really wanted to build a community. I think I have.”
Her dream is to extend that community beyond five days in August. Kjessler wants to buy a sylvan parcel of land and create a year-round destination with activities to attract more nerds.
She can always use more nerds.