Changes are coming to Barr Camp, which finds itself in tumult brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
The new faces will be familiar.
Teresa and Neal Taylor are returning to Pikes Peak's famous halfway station as part-time caretakers, taking up residence at the base near 10,000 feet that they called home from 2005 to 2013. Since then, the Taylors have served as liaisons between full-time caretakers and the camp's nonprofit board.
"Let's just say we're doing a nice reset," Teresa said.
The Taylors plan to spot one remaining full-time caretaker through the winter. The move comes after Hannah and Derek Timlin, the young couple hired on for a first summer, were laid off last month.
"It just wasn't the right fit," Teresa said.
That's what Hannah Timlin said she and her husband were told. "And that combined with financial struggles from COVID meant they were cutting us from the team," she said.
The camp in mid-April announced closing due to the pandemic. The caretakers' cabin, where provisions are sold and donations are collected from some of the camp's estimated 20,000 visitors every year, was shuttered. Refunds were given to overnighters with reservations, which are close to 2,000 annually.
The hit, Neal said, has amounted to tens of thousands of dollars for the nonprofit, which operates on a lease from the U.S. Forest Service and is expected to be a self-sustaining enterprise. The camp is bracing for more losses during its current, limited reopening — 10 people a night compared with the maximum 45.
And the Taylors expect logistics to become trickier than ever.
The train hauling supplies to a drop-off near Barr Camp via the Pikes Peak Cog Railway is slated to stop this month because of construction on the tracks. Supplies will have to be hiked up Barr Trail for the foreseeable future, the Taylors said.
The nonprofit will "keep eyes open" for a new duo to serve full-time at camp, perhaps for the spring, Teresa said. "But it's going to be hard to bring somebody on now and pay them a full-time rate."
And it'll remain hard to set the right expectations, she said. "It's the best job and a wonderful gift to be there and experience it all, but it's also a big, big commitment."
The Taylors will resume around-the-clock duties: greeting guests; assisting search and rescue; tending to the lights busted by a recent hailstorm and following through on any number of other unpredictable chores.
"It's an important place, and we want to see it keep going," Teresa said. "So we'll just keep plugging away and do what we can."