Gardening is more than a hobby in the Segawa/Dunphy household.
Setsuko Segawa and Paul Dunphy take great pleasure in their Garden Ranch-area backyard oasis, a peaceful respite decorated with more than 700 tulips and other blooms, flowering fruit trees, ornamental pines and maples, and shrubbery growing in the form of a menagerie. The green-thumbed couple owned a California nursery before moving to Colorado Springs in spring 2004.
Segawa, a Japanese-born artist, lends her talents to creating animal-sized topiaries. She started making the wire forms of animals planted with shrubs for the business she and Dunphy owned for years. A talent for gardening is in her blood.
“My family on my mother’s side is three generations of bonsai farmers in Japanese gardens,” she said. “As a small child, I’d watch how they did it.”
The art of bonsai employs certain techniques to train and trim small container-planted trees to resemble mature trees in miniature. The art also brought her and Paul together. She was teaching him bonsai when they fell in love. They will celebrate their 25th anniversary this fall.
Making a topiary is easier than bonsai, Segawa said. In Colorado, she’s continued to make them for her garden and for family and friends.
“When I make people happy, then I’m happy,” she said. “I enjoy my gardens and relaxing, so I don’t make the topiaries professionally anymore. I’ve been thinking about teaching a class for veterans because I think it’s very good therapy, good for mental health. It’s meditative.”
Her favorites are dog topiaries — especially German Shepherds, a breed she and Paul have had as a pet. Now a 3-foot potted canine guards their driveway.
Segawa twists and turns 20-gauge chicken wire she’s painted white until it takes the shape of a beagle, dachshund, poodle or Schnauzer. She places the finished wire forms over small plants, usually Green Mountain Boxwood, a hearty evergreen. It takes about three years for a plant to grow enough to fill the form, completing the look of the shrub-canine or other animal. She keeps the greenery trimmed closely outside the wire, so it becomes a living sculpture.
“Sometimes I work from photos. Nursery customers would bring photos of their own dogs,” she said. “When I’m done, the wire cage stays there. And when the plant grows to the outside, I trim it to a quarter-inch to hide the wire.”
Nonbarking green pups dot the couple’s backyard garden, along with a swan or two. Segawa has made thousands of topiaries, big and small, including life- and oversized elephants and cows specially ordered by clients.
“One year, a group of Japanese businessmen came into the shop,” Dunphy said. “And once they saw Setsuko’s topiaries, we started negotiations. They contracted us to do a 2-acre park of zoo animals in Hamamatsu City — the Fuji Mountain area of Japan.”
Segawa, who studied art at the prestigious Tama Art University in Tokyo, is the author of six illustrated books on the art of Japanese quilting.
The couple moved to the Springs so Paul could take a job in security at the Air Force Academy and be closer to family. He’s now retired, and keeping their garden oasis beautiful is a priority.
She enjoys hosting formal teas and meals for her “fine food club” in the outdoor space, as well as tending the beautifully manicured space.
“People keep asking if we’re going on vacation,” Dunphy said. “And I tell them we already are.”
