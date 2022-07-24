Linda Navarro

Linda has been a Gazette journalist for 54 years. She has been a writer and editor and has covered beats including police, courts, television and features. She has also been a news researcher and for several years wrote a column answering readers' questions, "Did You Ever Wonder?" Since 2006 she has been both writer and photographer for "Around Town" events, many of them charity fundraisers raising millions of dollars for many of this area's 2,000 nonprofits.