They adapted nicely to change for the traditional sunrise Off the Street and under the bridge fundraiser for The Place programs to support homeless young people.
Construction and changes near the Colorado Avenue bridge were dealt with handily by shutting down Sierra Madre Street for hundreds of breakfast tables set up on the east side of the railroad tracks instead of the more familiar west side.
To the surprise of no one, the number of people arriving to the bridge for Picnic Basket breakfast burritos, pastries, fruit and coffee remained in a state of flux as new cases of flu and COVID were occurring and others were still uncertain about being with groups of people quite yet. It was understandable, said Executive Director Shawna Kemppainen, who thanked the 740 early risers on July 14 for raising $131,000, a bit below their goal. Donations are still coming in to theplacecos.org/off-the-street-2022.
Kemppainen shared that in 2021 The Place, formerly called Urban Peak, served 670 homeless young people with shelter, housing, street outreach, education, health services and employment support. Those numbers continue to rise, she said, as do the challenges.
Because of rising prices in housing, it is more difficult for youth to move into stable places. Help is on the way, with the new 50-unit Launchpad Apartments for homeless young adults ages 18 to 24 to be built near 19th Street and Uintah. It’s scheduled to be completed in 2024.
“It’s a launch pad, their first apartment on their own, but with supported services including health,” Kemppainen said.
Another positive is the drop-in center used by 351 people last year. It’s where they find respite off the street and can meet with staff.
The Place programs “stand with all youth,” Kemppainen said. Programs are “gender affirming, sobriety is not required, there is reproductive health care and the chance to make informed decisions,” and there is a focus on safe schools, she said.
One person who knows from experience how The Place programs change lives was the featured speaker, Elena Rini, who had driven from Michigan with her daughter and partner for Off the Street.
When she was 2, her father died from leukemia after military service in Desert Storm. Her mother, from Panama, turned to a Christian-based widow support chat room and fell in long-distance love with a man named Gabriel. There was no Gabriel — instead, an online predator named Nancy. The family was displaced, they were psychologically abused and Nancy stripped her mother’s bank account, taking control of the family.
Rini ran away to a friend’s home, and that friend’s mother called police about the abuse. She wasn’t believed, Rini said, and she ended up in a Gary, Ind., safe house. She experimented with hallucinogens, alcohol and marijuana. She was addicted. At 17, she had her first relationship with a man, who isolated her from everyone else. Then she attempted suicide for the first of many times.
A relative allowed Rini, her mother and brother to escape Nancy and come to Colorado Springs. Rini and her mother had physical altercations and the police gave her mother a card for The Place. Her mother would drive her there, she promised, but didn’t pick Rini up at the hotel where she was crashing. Instead, there was a letter at the desk that her mother was going back to marry Gabriel/Nancy.
At The Place, Rini found “flexibility, support and transportation” and earned a YMCA lifeguard certification. She also found an abusive boyfriend. Out of the shelter, another boyfriend introduced her to meth. She was homeless, living in a tent. Another man fathered her two daughters and one was removed for adoption. She was helped into an apartment but found it too difficult.
“You go from noisy chaos to just quiet and still,” Rini said.
But she learned how to care for her daughter and to budget her money, and The Place helped with groceries and things for the baby. And there was outreach.
“They offered emotional support as I tried multiple times to regain and retain sobriety while living with my mental illness,” Rini said.
When she was better, Rini went back to Michigan and is working a 12-step program, has a job, a supportive partner and housing, and is planning to go to community college for a degree in psychology and psychiatry.
“My goal is to become a recovery coach and guide other people who live with addiction,” she said. The Place “never gave up on me, so I had the chance to believe in myself and make my life better. I am living proof that light shines through the storms.”
Rini received a standing ovation under that same bridge where she had once slept.