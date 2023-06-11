More than 700 people had breakfast at The Broadmoor on May 18 to honor the 40-year history of the National Alliance on Mental Illness’ Colorado Springs chapter and hear touching stories.

Executive Director Lori Jarvis said NAMI was founded quietly by two families at a lunch. Years later, there was a gathering of almost 150 as people started speaking out and opening up about mental illness in their lives. Jarvis understood in a personal way, because it had “wormed its way into my life.” Through her work and a corps of volunteers came programs for those impacted and whole families. “We provide a place for those who struggle,” Jarvis said.

Board member and coroner Dr. Leon Kelly said, “What we need the most is truly transformative leaders,” and with a smile pointed to the just-elected Mayor Yemi Mobolade, who had been invited to offer the invocation that morning.

Celebrity chef and local personality Brother Luck, nursing a broken foot, shared his mental struggle, leading him to becoming a very public advocate for mental health. “By sharing you can help others feel less alone.”

He had become, he admitted, “my own worse enemy.” Then he was “taking ownership and it will require vulnerability.”

Brother Luck had earned success and fame with his popular local restaurants, podcasts, guest appearances, serving as a mentor, television cooking competitions and partnerships with top international chefs.

Knowing that, those attending were stunned into silence when he admitted he had depression and had been suicidal. In 2018, when he was acclaimed and at the top of his field on television’s “Top Chef,” Brother Luck said he “tried to take my own life and I didn’t share the details with anyone. I didn’t realize how broken I was until I started taking ownership and healing my internal wounds.”

Brother Luck shares his whole story, good and bad, of how devastating it was when his huge-personality father died, in his book: “No Lucks Given. Life is hard but there is hope.”

One speaker shared “Our Family’s Journey,” about her husband “who had PTSD and he needed help. Mental illness is not who my husband is. It was a double-edged sword.” He had agreed that she should tell their story.

In the day’s video, women shared their journeys and universally said they learned with help from others that “NAMI taught me it is not my fault.” Another said, “Mothers are off the hook.” And they agreed that substance abuse is part of most of the cases.

For one woman, “Growing up Latina there was no discussion of mental illness in the family.”

For another, “It’s always someone else, then all of a sudden ... BOOM.” NAMI became their place to go with people who understand.

The 2023 NAMI awards went to Volunteer of the Year John Mullin, who has become a staff member. He was the first peer support specialist-in-training and had worked the front desk with 175 volunteer hours the first two years.

Partner of the Year was Serenity Recovery Connection, accepted by Trudy Strewler Hodges. It provides peer support specialist trainings and supervisor trainings.

Advocate of the Year was Poet Laureate Ashley Cornelius, whose writings about her mental health are used to help others.

The 40th anniversary breakfast raised donations of more than $200,000 for the programs.