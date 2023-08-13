It was “Crafts & Cornhole” at Red Leg Brewing Co. as Kids Crossing sponsors, staff and the community let fly in a sunny July 30 cornhole day.

They were launching beanbags and sipping cold brew to send 92 children in Kids Crossing homes to Camp Faubion.

The child placement agency, started in 1992, places special children going into the child welfare system.

Kids Crossing Director of Development Aimee Davis described its beginning, at a time when there was an increasing need for foster families. That described foster parents Jan and Larry Faubion, who founded Kids Crossing and were credited with providing foster care for 40 years.

Davis said, “Jan and Larry taught Kids Crossing employees to ‘keep your eye on the kid.’ They knew the importance of identifying what a child needs and meeting those needs.

They also knew firsthand how important it is to offer support and resources to foster parents so that they can provide the best care for the children placed in their home.”

Larry Faubion died in 2008 and Jan, who is retired, is on the board of directors.

Davis said Kids Crossing continues to “support and provide what foster parents need in order they can take better care of our kids. Kids Crossing continues to strive to provide homes in which foster parents receive the help and encouragement they need to nurture and care for children until they are able to safely return home or achieve permanency.”

In addition, said Davis, the founders’ “concern for the well-being of children has spread through agency programs.”

The agency has trauma- based care, therapy services, in-home support, mobile crisis, educational support and a therapeutic work program for teens, Davis said.

A “trauma-informed” camp in spring, named Camp Faubion, was added this year to allow the kids “to just be kids.”

Crafts & Cornhole was developed as a day of fun to help Camp Faubion continue as an annual program.

A total topping $23,000 was raised by the tournament toward the $25,000 goal, and donations are still coming in at kidscrossing.com.