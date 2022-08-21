A Sunday afternoon in Ent Center for the Arts was a celebratory “We are One Community” time to honor those whose impact has made a difference, particularly in the southeast areas of Colorado Springs and for those who are underserved.
It is a project spearheaded by DeAndre “De” and Joyce Smith.
For the fifth year, presenters shared the stories of those receiving 2022 WE R Onebody awards: Ashley Cornelius, Melva Hall, Charles and Chauncey Johnson, Donna Nelson, Joyce Salazar, Peggy Shivers, Brandon Shupp and Al “Tiny” Smith.
Kamal Patterson of Men of Influence was the presenter for honoree Brandon Shupp of Story Church. Men of Influence, Patterson explained, “works to prevent violence in the community” and includes gang members working together.
Shupp had offered to be a spiritual adviser but was greeted with a resounding “no comment.” “No Bible thumper,” Patterson said. And definitely not someone wanting them to be members of another group, especially a religious group.
Instead, Shupp just offered his services with whatever was needed.
Shupp told guests at Ent Center on Aug. 14 that he had started the neighborhood Story Church in K-Land, a closed Kmart on South Circle Drive. Wondering how to reach out to Men of Influence he was “the only white, middle-aged man in the room.” He quickly learned an important lesson, he said, to not talk, don’t offer comments or solutions, just listen.
“Listen for when you’re asked for something you can do” and that something was especially for places to meet and to have neighborhood holiday dinners. Story Church had that.
Shupp also listened to their stories.
“Sit down and listen to the people in your community and just say yes when asked,” Shupp said. The weekend of the awards, neighborhood youngsters were outside Story Church where MOI volunteers provided free back-to-school haircuts and new backpacks. “Who would have ever believed what is happening here?” Shupp had asked himself, incredulous.
The awards emcee, educator George Houston, said that is what is needed. “At some point we have to come together, to sit down together, as one large community.” And his other advice, especially to young people: “Vote!
Honoree Melva Hall has been a longtime school counselor at Palmer and Sierra high schools, and now, retired, at Career Readiness Academy. “I do what I do because I believe in the kids in this community. I don’t give up on the kids,” she said. “Every student is my child. Our job is not done.”
Donna Nelson was honored by Jennifer Smith and Women of Impact for her support in setting up the new group. “She said she would help and she did. She was an ear to just listen. She brought together community leaders and helped conversations start,” Smith explained.
Montague Muhammad honored longtime coach Al “Tiny” Smith, saying, “Anybody can be a coach, but to be a great coach ...” That’s what Tiny is, he said. “He was the standard and if you were coaching you wanted to beat Tiny!” Tiny, Muhammad said, had a strong family with two parents and is always there for players with only one parent. He’s the father of Onebody founder DeAndre Smith and said, “If you want Coach T, I want to be there for you.”
Joyce Salazar was honored for her work spearheading the acclaimed Panorama Park, dedicated this past week. “My calling is southeast Colorado Springs,” she said. Growing up she had felt invisible until “finally someone seeing you and your potential. So many people have not been seen, have not been heard.” Her focus: “RISE. Resilient, Inspired, Strong, Engaged.”
Birdie Miller said about honoree Peggy Shivers, “she’s a legend in this town.” When opera singer Shivers and her Tuskegee Airman husband moved to Colorado Springs, they discovered there were no African American books in the library, Miller said. As Shivers says, “when we see things that need to be done we do something about it.” Thus, the extensive, ever-growing Shivers African American Historical and Cultural Collection at Pikes Peak Library District.
Activists Charles and Chauncey Johnson were named present and emerging leaders with a focus to mobilize, organize and educate.
A special highlight of the awards afternoon was teen pianist Azeria Sewell, Colorado Springs Conservatory, who performed an original song.
It was also a time to honor those heroes from the past as well. For Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum Curator Leah David Witherow, it was Bee Vradenburg, whose work in the arts lives on through her foundation, and Joyce Gilmer, the first local Black woman with a real estate license.
For Pikes Peak Library District’s Scott Lobello it was Ruth Holley, for whom a neighborhood library branch was named.