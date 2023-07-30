The four quarterly meetings each year of 100+ Women Who Care Colorado Springs are an educational experience to learn about and support local nonprofit projects.

Members at the wine and hors d’oeuvres social gatherings in the art gallery at The Warehouse nominate three nonprofits and one each time receives an instant donation of several thousand dollars from the group.

The recipient for July, nominated by Deb Hood, was the “Stranded Motorist Fund” of the two Adam & Son social-impact auto repair shops.

Qualified community members can apply to the 501©(3) fund for repairs or even for help toward replacing vehicles. Among those given assistance, said Hood, have been victims of domestic abuse, those with no transportation who are facing serious health issues and those who have no one to help them when their vehicle no longer runs.

Adam & Son has raised $150,000 to support the stranded motorist issues in the community and was named Social Impact Startup of the Year in 2022 by the National Institute for Social Impact.

Nominated by Dawn Ignatius was Kiwanis, with six area clubs serving 6,000 school children with leadership programs, providing a high school clothes closet and hygiene products, offering birthday cake kits for homeless children and providing Thanksgiving meals for families.

Rachel English nominated the Community Access Program at the Space Foundation Discovery Center.

The local 100+ Women Who Care chapter was formed by Jackie Gunn in 2012 and has raised more than $417,000 for local nonprofits. Others joining Gunn to start this first Colorado chapter were Kirsten Hillstrom, Mari Sinton Martinez and Betsy Sobral. Today there are 10 chapters.

Members commit to the one-hour meetings and $100 each quarter, a total of four hours and $400 each year, said steering committee member Sharon Sperry. Also on the steering committee: Valerie Sievers, Deb Tedder, Gina Solazzi, Deborah Layne, Deb Hood and Jae Sanders.

The next quarterly meeting is Oct. 18.

For information: 100wwccs.com.