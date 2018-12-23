Gigi and Elliott Orsillo
Carl and Erin Lenocker
YOT Club Committee, Top: Daphnie Barraza, Aidan Ryan, Chad White, Lakyn Erickson, Allie Hamilton Bottom: Abragail Kappel, Lacie Ludwig, Madison Synco, Katie Hoiland, Crystal Bauserman.
With its 21-year theme “A Voyage for Children,” the YOT Club (toy spelled backwards) partied the night away Nov. 17 as members gathered 1,000 new toys and 500 books for schoolchildren.
The 500 young philanthropists’ black-tie night at The Mansion followed its annual tradition since 1997 of holiday community support for children.
Along with the books and toys, several thousand dollars donated went to Early Connections Learning Centers and Southern Colorado Youth for Christ.
Monetary gifts for Early Connections provides for more than 100 children from low-income, working families to be part of an educational summer program.
In addition, two books each filled 350 stockings for a Stockings for Kids event at Early Connections.
Money donated to Youth for Christ provided Christmas gifts and parties for more than 270 youths in five juvenile residential and treatment centers in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Cañon City.
Children at Will Rogers Elementary School attended a surprise assembly Dec. 19, where youngsters from each classroom received the toys.
“It is amazing to see an entire community come together and give back to kids who, without these donations, may not have had a present to open on Christmas morning,” said YOT Club committee member Allie Hamilton.
The YOT Club events have won The Gazette’s Best of the Springs.