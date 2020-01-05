Black-tie galas can be elegant and fun, raising large amounts of needed funding for charity.
However, for young professionals and singles, millennials and Generation Zs, often in the earlier parts of their careers, the tickets to galas can sometimes be just a bit too over-the-top expensive.
That’s what a local group of friends decided in 1997 as they created YOT (toy spelled backward) Club Colorado Springs. Designed around the glittery holiday season, it became a popular black-tie event with an affordable admission of $10 minimum and two new toys or books, a charitable mission bringing in thousands of books and toys for little ones at area schools and nonprofits along with dollar donations.
YOT Club’s “A Voyage for Children” was voted The Gazette’s 2010 Best of the Springs.
YOT Club 2019, Nov. 16 at The Mansion Nightclub, drew more than 500 philanthropic attendees. The evening was sponsored by Krueger Brothers Construction and T-Mobile.
More than 1,000 toys were piled beneath the holiday tree to be delivered to 325 students at Skyway Elementary School.
Early Connections Learning Centers was the recipient of $11,000 for their programs and through Stockings for Kids received more than 500 books for holiday stockings at the centers.
Southern Colorado Youth for Christ, a juvenile justice ministry for incarcerated youths, received over $4000 for their work.