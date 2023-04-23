The nonprofits in Colorado Springs are filled with active, spark-plug women volunteers of every age.

The Assistance League of Colorado Springs had a festive luncheon March 10 to salute its “Wonder Women,” one special group of volunteers 80 years of age and more. They’re “active and vibrant,” some more than 90 years of age and some who have volunteered for Assistance League for more than 30 years.

The length of service of these “Wonder Women” represents more than 290 years of continuous service, said emcee Elin Walsh. “While each one is distinctly individual and unique with her own particular story to tell, there are common themes that appear. They were drawn to membership when they felt the need to focus on serving others in a more meaningful way.”

Explaining “What is a Wonder Woman?” Walsh said: “She is a champion of others. She supports the disadvantaged of her community. She aspires every day to live a little better, love a little harder and care a little deeper. Cheers to our special Assistance League women.”

The “Wonder Women” of ALCS, ages 80 and older, and years they joined:

Val Bardis, 2003; Josi Castenada, 2015; Marilyn Dehls, 2016; Rowedean Doss, 2011; Margurite Duncan, 2018; Kathleen Eisinger, 2018; Helene Forster, 2000; Kathy Fortner, 2013; Marilyn Gosch, 1992; June Hallenbeck, 2001; Norma Hook, 2011; Shirley Kempcke, 1990; Emma Lou Knappel; Eleanor Law, past president, 2015; Eldona Liston, 2021; Jean Lohse, 2016; Betty Marshall, 2018; Shirley Miekka, 2010; Roz Padgett, 2004; Gale Partrich, 1996; Val Psychodzin, 2005; Yvonne Reorda, 2007; Anne Sater, 1999; Janet Seeger, 2000; Margot Thomas, 2002; and Ardis Zemo, 2014.

Honorees were asked to share favorite quotes: “As Audrey Hepburn said, ‘As you grow older you will discover you have two hands, one for helping yourself and one for helping others.’” From an English proverb, “Look at the doughnut, not the hole.” As a volunteer, “When you serve others, you are also served.” Another volunteer said, “I love that Assistance League is 100% volunteers; every dime goes back to the community. You just have to want to work!”

The League started in 1969 with a group of Colorado Springs women who worried that many local children were without adequate clothing for school. The group was chartered as the 32nd chapter of National Assistance League in 1970, with its signature program Operation School Bell. Over the years, more than 950,000 children have gone to school in new coats, shoes and coats hand-picked by them during Operation School Bell. There were 2,200 recipients in 2022.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

More needed community programs were added over the years.

In cooperation with Memorial Hospital’s Sexual Assault Crisis Center and Sexual Assault Nurses, the Assistance League’s Assault Survivor Kits program has provided 1,765 victims with clothing to wear home when their clothing is needed as evidence by law enforcement. Victims are all genders and range in age from infants to elderly.

Sweet Dreams, started in 2011, provides mattresses and bedding to emancipated youths leaving foster care or who are homeless. Referrals are from the county Department of Human Services.

Through Operation Can You Hear Me, hearing pre-screening is provided for preschoolers up to age 5½. Last year, more than 450 preschoolers were screened and referred for audiological testing when necessary.

Buddy Bears, a program since 1992, provides teddy bears to medical centers for children experiencing traumatic situations. More than 700 Buddy Bears have been given out.

The major income source for the programs is Assistance League of Colorado Springs Bargain Box Thrift Store at 405 S. Nevada Ave., run by the volunteers. It is filled with “fashionable and custom clothing and jewelry” at thrift store prices, household items, antiques, holiday items and art. There is also an online store.

The group sponsors several public fundraising fun events including an April 29 themed Tacky Tea.

To volunteer, make thrift-store donations, for information or maybe meet some of the “Wonder Women” when you shop: assistanceleague@al-cos.org