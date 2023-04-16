An annual event by the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary — a luncheon with friends, a spring fashion show and themed baskets in a silent auction — is always a relaxing time.

The latest was March 18, a chilly but sunny Saturday at picturesque The Pinery at the Hill that drew 200 people, including several men who had volunteered to help out and Salvation Army officers.

SAWA volunteers modeled spring fashions from Macy’s during the show. They included Marilyn Anderson, Lilian Gonzalez, Kitty Johnson, Elise Martinez, Cassie Honchell, JoAnne Rowley and Mary Starzeki.

The March show and shopping was extra special with part of the $25,000 raised designated for decor and toys for the new family shelter, The R.J. Montgomery Family Hope Center, that is close to completion. For years that shelter regularly served 220 people of all ages and gender who are homeless and this program has been moved. Newly renovated Family Hope Center will accept about 30 families who live together in family units and receive case management as they work toward housing stability.

The fundraiser was one of the regular planned activities when the auxiliary raises thousands of dollars supporting the nonprofit’s programs serving families and veterans. The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary supports programs “through philanthropic efforts and volunteerism.” The fashion show committee was Pat Collins, Billie Sue Gonzalez, Debbie Greier, Sue Jaynes, Julia McCollum, Gigi Nichols, Gloria Eastman and Peggy Tegtmeyer.

“We are incredibly grateful for the work and support of our women’s auxiliary members,” said Capt. Betzy Hanson, the program’s El Paso County coordinator. She said, “These ladies put their heart and soul into their fundraising events.”

They will be busy with a membership roundup barbecue in August, a December holiday tea, the Salvation Army’s Colorado Kitchen and a Back-to-School Shopping Spree. For information: 719-636-1891.