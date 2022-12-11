The Woman’s Club of Colorado Springs is celebrating 120 Years of “The Super Power of Women Volunteers” and it continues that mission in extremely active ways.
For their fall anniversary luncheon and fashion show fundraiser at The Pinery at the Hill, members saluted five of the nonprofits they support by inviting guests from each to be the models wearing fashions from Kari Reyner’s Fab’rik Boutique. Besides the nod to newest fashions, it was an opportunity to hear updates on the work of those nonprofits.
Models for the day were Joanne Greenbaum, Ronald McDonald House Charities; Nicole Schiff, Early Connections Learning Centers; Kirstien Anderson, Meadows Park Community Center; Brittany Smith, Care and Share Food Bank; and Jillian Birchmeier Durkee, Partners in Housing, who had been married a week earlier at The Pinery at the Hill.
The local Woman’s Club, “our impact is local, our impact is global,” is part of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs founded in 1890 and with 100,000 members.
Along with their connection with local nonprofits, club members support the arts, “preserve and protect natural resources, provide college scholarships for women, support quality education for all, promote healthy lifestyles and have civic engagement.”
Information: womansclubofcoloradospringsgfwc.org