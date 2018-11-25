The Woman’s Club of Colorado Springs is “Living the Volunteer Spirit,” a history that goes back to the city’s early days.
Since 1902, generations of local women have supported community causes, enjoyed social and educational gatherings and helped Colorado College female students with scholarships.
Their legacy continues, and they can be counted on to help local charities, including The Gazette/El Pomar Foundation Empty Stocking Fund and its 20 partner agencies.
The Colorado Springs club is part of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, dating back to 1868, when American author and journalist Jane Cunningham Croly was thrown out of a press club event where novelist Charles Dickens was speaking. It was all men, and she wasn’t welcome.
Croly formed her own group, all women, which in 1890 became the national federation. Mary Beth Williams is on the national leadership committee.
The Woman’s Club of Colorado Springs held its traditional fundraising luncheon and style show Oct. 24 at Colorado College’s historic Bemis Hall.
Wearing fashions from Eve Carlson’s Eve’s Revolution were models representing the event’s seven recipient nonprofits and CC scholarship recipients, walking to the theme “Let Giving be Your Style.”
On the runway were Karen Kantor, Partners in Housing; Liz Denson, Early Connections Learning Center; Kirstien Anderson, Meadows Park Community Center; Sam Rush-Walton, Ronald McDonald House Charities; Emily Ulrich, The Home Front Cares; Kasi Dwyer, A Kidz Hope; and Colorado College scholar Alethea Tyler.
This columnist also took a turn on the runway, representing the Gazette/El Pomar Foundation Empty Stocking Fund.
Luncheon guests learned all about the fall and winter color trends: red pear, valiant poppy, nebulas blue, ceylon yellow, martini olive, russet orange, ultra violet, crocus petal, limelight and quetzal green.
