Enthusiasm was palpable for “A-Tisket-A-Tasket” as a sold-out wait-listed gathering enjoyed a Woman’s Club of Colorado Springs luncheon tradition, basket silent auction and fair- trade fashions.
It was also a time for history and multiple generations for this local club, founded in 1902. Then and now, the women have been involved in community service and improvement, education, nonprofits and volunteering.
The Oct. 23 fundraiser was in its traditional location, historic 1908 Bemis Hall on the Colorado College campus.
A special highlight was the announcement of Pam Bruni as the General Federation of Women’s Clubs’ Western Region Jennie Award recipient. The “Jennie June” traces back to professional journalist Jane Cunningham Croly, who tried to enter an all-male press corps dinner to interview writer Charles Dickens in 1868 but was sent away.
Instead, in 1890 she founded the now-international organization for involved women.
The luncheon’s fashion show was itself an education, with models from local nonprofits wearing fair-trade items described by Frayla Boutique’s Tina Schwaner.
As the Woman’s Club president, Elaine Brush, said in welcoming the women, it’s all about working locally “to create global change.”
