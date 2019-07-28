The hard-working team that put together the successful rodeo season Western Street Breakfast downtown in June gathered for a wrap-up reception July 17 at the El Paso Club.
The first street breakfast in 1936 was for the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo volunteers. It changed over the years into a community and tourist event, with hundreds chowing down as they sat on hay bales in the street.
The street breakfast, coordinated by the Pikes Peak Range Riders since 2016, drew 8,000 people June 19. Organizers anticipate that will grow to 10,000 by 2020.
For the first time, the Air Force teamed with the traditional cooks from the Army to serve pancakes and eggs.
It was fitting that both military branches were recipients of the proceeds, presented at the reception: Fort Carson Morale and Welfare Reception Fund, Air Force Friends of Family Readiness Support, Peterson AFB Friends of Family Readiness Center and the nonprofit Citizen Soldier Connection.
Kevin Kaveney and Travis Wiens were co-chairmen of the event, and Elizabeth Quevado coordinated almost 100 volunteers, a number of whom off-loaded the hay bales for seating.
Katherine Toman was chief event coordinator.
Range Riders who connected the event to the military were Ted Severn, Kevin Estrem and Ken Roth.