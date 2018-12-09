This was a gala with lots of furry friends to pet and no formal dress code for their human friends.
“Wear what you already have and spend it on the animals instead,” invited an enthusiastic Lisa Robertson, executive director of Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, who took teasing for her glittering high heels.
Animal-loving supporters of the small, busy TCRAS shelter in Divide (tcrascolorado.org) held their fundraiser for 200 at The Antlers because more than one-third of their adoptions are in the Colorado Springs area, said Robertson.
The Nov. 9 benefit evening was also a time to tell about programs such as the delightful Doggy Day Out when folks headed for the mountains to hike or travel can take a four-legged shelter friend along.
The TCRAS dogs are also Book Buddies for kids to read to.
Several thousand dogs have been reunited with their families; others are in foster care until they can be adopted.
Keynote speaker Darlene Kobobel, founder and CEO of the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, which works with TCRAS, told the story of Chinook, the wolf-dog she rescued in the 1990s just as animal control was taking her away to be euthanized. Chinook was “guilty only because of her breed.” Instead, Chinook became the inspiration for Kobobel’s mountain wolf education center when she learned that almost 80 percent of the several hundred thousand wolf-dogs surrendered are euthanized at shelters. “Guilty only because of breed,” Kobobel said, shaking her head.
Introduced at Wags and Wishes was the TCRAS Board: Dan Heimerdinger, president; Dr. Kevin Conrad, Reginald Short, Betty Clark-Wine, Jeanie Engle, Jennifer Erdley, Kirby Laughlin, Ed “Whitey” Pine, Sue Battig and Sidonie Squier.
On staff with Robertson are Angie Davis, Jodi Waters, Amy Elmont and Eric Rice. Animal care technicians are Kathy Bovanizer, Jennifer Hooper, Nikolai Ingle, Robin Starr and Nicole Suuck.
