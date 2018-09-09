On Sept. 12 more than 40 police recruits will complete their work at the Colorado Springs Police Department Training Academy.
Two days later, in a special ceremony, the new officers will receive Shield616 active-shooter protection kits. It’s a sign of times that have become increasingly dangerous. Police Chief Pete Carey said, “Shield616 gives officers more of an opportunity to get home to their families.”
Raising money for the kits, the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs and local chefs teamed for a delicious Vittles for Vests fundraiser Aug. 26 at Garden of the Gods Collection.
Officials including the mayor and chief noted that taxpayers provide much of the training, equipment and tools needed for a growing department, with 120 officers to be added over the next three to four years.
But the rifle-rated tactical vest packages were a budget extra, and that’s where the foundation, local individuals and and businesses came in. The first goal of $635,000 in 2017 provided for every officer in the department then, and support is continuing for future recruit classes.
Shield616 founder Jake Skifstad said that in 2½ years, $2 million has been raised for 1,900 kits in 17 states for 150 agencies. In the Pikes Peak region, just days after Vittles for Vests, the first firefighters — these in Colorado Springs Station 1 — were outfitted as well. Like his own officers, they, too, “never know what they’ll encounter when they answer a call,” the police chief said.
This second Vittles for Vests was again the brainchild of Chef Supansa Banker, who teamed with her CSPD Officer husband, Rich Hayes. She was joined by Chefs Pete Moreno, Kim Santos, the Club 9 chefs who volunteer for local nonprofits, and Pikes Peak Community College Culinary Arts chefs. Beverage samples came from Black Bear Distillery, Ax and the Oak Whiskey House, Patrick Dobbins’ Mead and The Wine Gallery.
