For three years, chef Supansa Banker has been the force behind teams of local chefs offering up gourmet samples to raise money for the Colorado Springs Police Foundation to buy Shield 616 tactical vest packages for local law enforcement.
On Oct. 6, 100 guests visited the chefs’ tables in Garden of the Gods Resort’s Wellness Center during Vittles for Vests & the Rest. They also faced heavy-duty competition during the silent auction and sampled beverages from vendors.
Thanking supporters and participants, Police Foundation Executive Director Nicole Magic said Colorado Springs police officers have received the vests and gear since 2017, as have new recruits. The next class graduates in early 2020. New officers also are provided Medical Trauma Kits by the foundation, which adds supplies to existing kits.
Vittles for Vests chefs were Sodero at UC Health Memorial; Ascent Restaurant Group, Osae Sushyi Ramen Bistro; Rocky Mountain Health Care; CHAANG Thai; Junior Chefs, LLC; The Warehouse; The House Chef; Pikes Peak Community College; and chef Banker and husband Rich Hayes.
