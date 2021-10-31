The Pikes Peak United Way Tocqueville Society of donors has a deep history of community philanthropy, sometimes for several generations.
The society was invited to step back into grand local history in what had been a 1912 Old North End estate known as the Sharp Mansion on Millionaire’s Row. At one time in early Colorado Springs, there were an estimated 50 millionaires living in that area.
Owners Vance and Betsy Brown opened their home at 1600 N. Cascade Ave. on Oct. 7 for guests’ guided-history tours through 12,000 square feet and for a reception on the spacious grounds.
Over all the years only three private owners had lived in the home. It was best known as the Red Cross headquarters and for 32 years as United Fund (now United Way) headquarters.
Guests saw Van Briggle fireplaces, seven in all, and not a surprise since the architect, Nicholas Van den Arend, also designed the acclaimed Van Briggle Pottery building near Colorado College as well as the YWCA on Kiowa Street. The home, which has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, has imported Belgian glass, Italian tiles, African mahogany doors and two Antlers Hotel chandeliers. There is a three-bedroom carriage house.
In the courtyard, guests were briefed that this was the official kickoff toward Pikes Peak United Way’s 100th anniversary in 2022, which will include a formal gala in May preceding the anniversary date of June 20.
PPUW President and CEO Cindy Aubrey made the first announcement about a major community project in the underserved Southeast area of Colorado Springs that follows the Tocqueville mission of changing lives.
PPUW will partner with Harrison School District 2 for a Family Success Center in Pikes Peak Elementary School, which is being closed in June 2022 at 1520 Verde Drive. “Family Success Center will be a place of hope, inspiration, exploration and community building,” Aubrey said. “It will be where families can build their futures, focusing on the whole families.”
They will be served close to their homes, Aubrey emphasized, and services will include GED classes, employment counseling/career opportunity exploration, a STEM lab, art therapy, a literacy center, financial literacy training, nutrition counseling, mentoring and tutoring. It’s also designed as a meeting place for the neighborhood, with plans for regular family dinners.
Family Success Center is a collaborative effort with area nonprofits, businesses, government entities, higher education, sports, health organizations and more, Aubrey said.