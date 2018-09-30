They’re the glue, the individuals, businesses and and groups who together are the Pikes Peak United Way Leaders in Giving.
Last year, more than $1 million from these donors made up 40 percent of the annual campaign, said PPUW President/CEO Cindy Aubrey.
In celebration, the Leaders in Giving were honored Sept. 11 at the Garden of the Gods Club, where they learned how many things were accomplished in the community because of them. There were 33 United Way contributing agencies.
Among the special PPUW programs were Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, where children up to age 5 receive a new book each month, 58,776 books provided last year. Youth Venture develops leadership skills for middle and high school youths. Colorado Springs Promise helps increase high school graduation rates and prepare students for the workforce. 2-1-1 is the answer line for people needing resources and handled 36,876 calls last year. There is also Volunteer Income Tax Assistance.
Other assistance included career training, helping 7,245 victims of domestic violence find safe places to live and getting 3,784 youngsters from low-income families into early childhood education.
The year’s top employee campaigns honored at the celebration: USAA, Ent, Nor’wood Development Group, Rampart Supply, Wells Fargo, T. Rowe Price, UPS, City of Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Utilities and FedEx.
