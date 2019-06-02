Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming clear overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.