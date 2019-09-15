A special new home tucked among towering rock formations was the perfect setting to celebrate Pikes Peak United Way’s top donors, the Tocqueville Society.
This is a worldwide program of United Way, recognizing individuals who give annual personal gifts of $10,000 or more.
Its mission comes from a quote by French historian and author Alexis de Tocqueville, who analyzed America’s political and social system:
“I must say that I have seen Americans make great and real sacrifices to the public welfare; and have noticed a hundred instances in which they hardly ever failed to lend faithful support to one another.”
The local chapter was formed in 1992 by Dusty and Gary Loo.
Hosts Randy and new PPUW board member Liz Price opened their mountain dream home to society members Sept. 5. It was also the perfect introduction and test run for their newest restaurant endeavor, 6035 Catering, named for the city’s elevation.
Introduced by United Way CEO Cindy Aubrey as co-chair of the 2019 annual PPUW campaign was USAA’s Kent Fortune, who said he and co-chair wife Stephannie are “passionate about giving back to the community” — and that describes United Way.
