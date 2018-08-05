Wannabe cowgirls and cowboys, and some real ones too, have been sitting on hay bales, eating a rodeo-season breakfast in the middle of downtown Colorado Springs since 1936.
The Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast on June 20 set a record, serving 8,000 plates of pancakes and eggs cooked and served by military from Fort Carson. Military charities are beneficiaries of Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo activities.
The Sertoma Club had been street breakfast ramrods for 55 years, starting in 1960, handing over the reins to the Pikes Peak Range Riders in 2016.
Range Riders, sponsors and other volunteers were celebrated at a July 17 reception at the El Paso Club, where co-chairs Travis Wiens and Kevin Kaveney distributed checks to military charities.
Fort Carson Garrison Commander Col. Brian Wortinger was introduced and received a check for the post’s family charities. Shawn Kelly, new executive director of The Home Front Cares, told guests his nonprofit works toward “more stable families, more stable communities. We do not give handouts. We help people.”
Representing Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center was Bob McLaughlin.
Elizabeth Quevado, executive director of Citizen Soldier Connection, received a shout-out for a record-breaking unloading and set-up of the hay bales, 800 in 27 minutes. She laughed as she revealed a secret: CrossFit powerlifters.
Aaron Winter of Flying W Ranch told guests the ranch hopes to break ground in six to eight weeks on the rebuilding of the ranch since the Waldo Canyon fire destroyed it.
