It has become a luxury staycation event, and An Enchanted Weekend 2018 lived up to its name.
Aug. 16-18 were three days and nights of designer shopping, exquisite jewelry, a golf tournament with a Million Dollar Hole, chefs and mixologists on the terrace and lawn at Garden of the Gods Club and, on night three, the gala finale in the party tent on Kissing Camels Golf Course followed by music in the after-lounge.
All on its own, the “Raise the Paddle” at the formal Saturday gala brought in an amazing, record-smashing $489,000. Four lead gifts of $25,000 each started the pledges. Paddles were waving in the air at the conclusion when board member Mari Sinton-Martinez and husband Paul matched every $100 in a special 2-for-1 offer.
When the tally is complete from all four weekend activities, the total likely will top $1 million raised for Discover Goodwill’s job training and placement programs.
The nonprofit affected 85,000 people last year, CEO and President Karla Grazier told the glittering gala group. Along with her Discover Goodwill of Southern and Western Colorado duties, the busy Grazier recently finished a term as chair of Goodwill Industries International Board of Directors.
The “Enchanted Weekend” gala drew 325 attendees, and more than 400 partygoers were on hand for the casual Friday food and wine event On The Mesa.
Co-chairs of the weekend were Pat Cone and Ward Berlin. Other chairs: Alissa Aguilar and Bonnie Goff, Chic Boutique; Jill Johnson and Elizabeth Spittler, decor; Connie Christofferson and Susie Gregoire, gala; Wendel Torres, golf; Grace and Logan Harrison, On The Mesa; and Peter Maiurro, Virtual Vineyard.
Auctioneer Kevin Patterson had a plethora of popular live auction items to sell, ranging from a yacht cruise to trips to Palm Springs, Mexico, Texas Hill Country and three famous golf courses. There was anticipation all around when Patterson introduced the Broadmoor Jewelry Co.’s Roberto Coin packages with diamond items, each valued at more than $15,000.
Host/partner for An Enchanted Weekend was Garden of the Gods Collection, and BBVA Compass was presenting sponsor.
Photo gallery: gazette.com/life/around-town