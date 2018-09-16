They rocked the ‘60s in 2018 style, with a full British Invasion set to Beatles music.
The fifth annual ‘60s Silver Key gala, celebrating the nonprofit’s 48 years of helping the community’s seniors, lived up to its tradition with 380 folks dressed in Fab Four garb, Woodstock tie dye, pillbox hats and the shiniest of fabrics.
And who knew go-go boots came in all those colors? Christy Kaczmarek’s wild neon green boots were so popular, they were auctioned right off of her feet for $500, along with her peace symbol earrings.
The Aug. 25 Rockin’ the ‘60s at Cheyenne Mountain Resort was loud and fun and bright as $150,000 was raised for services focused on an independent quality of life for seniors for the 7,000 people served. Rockin’ co-chairs were Carolann Modlin and Jaclyn Ruettinger.
Crowned Silver Key Champion was volunteer Cindy Senger, who with her team at Senger Design Group has brought in more than 15,000 items for the holiday food drive. “We’re making sure seniors are never hungry, never isolated,” said Senger, who has volunteered since the death of her father in 2008. Her mother is 90, and “it is our time to be there for seniors.” She laughed that her team and her family routinely admonish, “Cindy, slow down,” but there are seniors to be served, she said before she headed for the dance floor to Watusi and Mashed Potato to Martini Shot’s music.
Silver Key President/CEO Pat Ellis, who is retiring in February, brought up isolation as an issue in focus at the nonprofit’s larger new building on Murray Boulevard. The meal program at 20 sites is now known as Connections Cafe for its fellowship and food combo. Social activities are planned at the main location to address loneliness. Volunteers delivering Meals on Wheels are an opportunity to visit with seniors.
In discussion as part of the Silver Key van transportation program is the possibility of some clients riding with volunteers in their personal vehicles for a more personal experience.
The “silver tsunami” of seniors in El Paso County is expected to increase to almost 173,000 over the next several decades, speakers including Board Chair Carla Hartsell pointed out.
