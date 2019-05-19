The women of the Assistance League of Colorado Springs are busy with seven community programs but paused on April 27 for an afternoon of fundraising fun, a Wacky Tea.
The brainchild of Melinda Klinger four years ago has grown to sell out and fill the Shrine Club with cleverly themed tables and delicate china place settings.
There was, of course, a tip of British fascinator headpieces at the Prince Harry and Meaghan table. Flappers sat at the Roaring ‘20s table not far from a happy group of Denver Broncos tea fans. Grandma’s china came out at Eleanor Law and Gretchen Howard’s table, where guests took home tiny birdhouses made by Gretchen and husband Bob.
Klinger carried out a Halloween theme complete with jack-o’-lantern leggings.
Another table spotlighted treasures to be found at the nonprofit’s Bargain Box Thrift Store. And event chair Barb McDonough teamed with Diane Barnard for a Fiesta Tea.
Guests and league members visited with friends, bid at the auction table of baskets and viewed the 25 Wacky Tea tables.
Then it was time for a proper tea luncheon of scones with lemon curd and clotted cream, fruit kebabs, teensy sandwiches, tiny quiches and delicious little desserts.
Rainbow Girls volunteers poured tea from a collection of collectible teapots.
Money raised goes into the all-volunteer Assistance League programs for children and families: Operation School Bell, Assault Survivor Kits, Sweet Dreams, Buddy Bear, Operation Can You Hear Me?, Halloween Wishes and Helping Neighbors. (assistanceleague.org/ colorado-springs)
