Since 1902, the Woman’s Club of Colorado Springs (WCCS) has been an active part of the national General Federation of Women’s Clubs, providing community service with a focus on improving the lives of women locally and globally.
In 2003 WCCS became a 501©(3) nonprofit organization and each fall raises funds for women’s nonprofits with a fun luncheon and fashion event.
Gathering at The Pinery at the Hill, members were invited to “Follow the Yellow Brick Road of Giving,” with a Ruby Red Slippers event. A special guest was Miss Colorado USA Olivia Lorenzo from Fort Collins, who was preparing to represent the state in the Miss USA pageant Nov. 29.
A highly anticipated annual highlight was a room of creative “Opportunity Baskets” filled with creative gifts.
Models from recipient nonprofits wore cold-weather fashions from the Fab’rik Colorado Springs boutique as they walked among guests in fashions described by Kari Reyner. Jewelry included the boutique’s Kendra Scott collections.
Charities chosen for the $9,000 raised and WCCS volunteer support were Early Connections Learning Centers, The Gazette-El Pomar Empty Stocking Fund, Home Front Military Network, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Partners in Housing, Millibo Art Theatre and Safe Kids.