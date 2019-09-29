Ericka, left, and Lori Gasper at the Rotary event.
Fly fly away, colorful butterflies and dragonflies. And fly they did, going to permanent homes after the 12th annual Rotary Club Flight Gala and Auction on Sept. 14.
It was a record-breaking annual event and co-chairs Kay Rendleman and Jody Richie couldn’t stop smiling. From 91 applications by 51 artists hoping to design and paint original designs, 52 designs from 41 artists had been chosen.
The community had an opportunity to see and photograph the 12 large butterflies and 12 dragonflies on the grounds of the Pioneers Museum for weeks before gala night. A grand reveal in August also featured a look at the 28 very popular petite, desk or table top-size butterflies sold at silent auction.
Flight Gala and Auction night drew a crowd of 320 who enthusiastically bid on the butterflies and dragonflies, which had been protectively clear-coated by sponsor Status Symbol Auto Body to be a part of yards and gardens. Auctioneer Sam Rush-Walton kept the bidding action lively and fun.
An estimated $100,000 was raised for art projects and classes to be selected by a School District 11 arts committee, as well as for Rotary community service projects. Over the 12 years, more than a million dollars has been raised and hundreds of Flight butterflies can be spotted around the area.
In the evening’s program, artists had discussed their inspiration. One especially touching one was a butterfly with rusting colors by Justine Woodard that brought a top bid of $7,400. Said the artist, “Rusting metal was my inspiration. Everyone sees it as bad but it is still beautiful. Everyone has imperfections...everyone is beautiful still.”
Other featured auction artists, most with works that went for several thousand dollars each: Al B Johnson, Celeste Hodges, Alison Fechner, Frances Huntington, Lisa Christopherson, Brandi Lowe, Jamie Moon, Julie Nash, Jantzen Peake, Nancy Neale Martin and John Martin, Robert Lococo, Erin Oesper-Nytes, Annie Pieper, Joanne Lucey, Kim Polomka, Melody Mettes, Nancy Stage Robinson, Sarah Taylor, LeAnna Tuff and Eva Spengler.
Altogether, an amazing Flight, said Rotary emcees Caryn Adams and Paul Clarkin.
