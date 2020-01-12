The 2019 Colorado Springs Debutante Ball, an elegant formal evening at The Broadmoor during the holiday season, mirrored generations of tradition.
The 21 young women in the sophisticated snow-white gown and curtsy red-carpet presentation were ofttimes daughters and granddaughters of debutantes. Former debutantes, past ball chairs and previous debutante mothers served on the ball committee and as advisers.
The 53-year-history was strong, with Dr. Daniel Barret Thatcher, son of the late Hester Thatcher, one of the five founders of the Debutante Ball, serving as master of ceremonies.
The debutantes, freshmen in college who graduated from nine area high schools, had been selected for their community volunteer contributions and school achievements. And, following tradition, they were honored for the community contributions of their families as well.
Philanthropically, the Debutante Balls have raised more than $690,000 for major acquisitions at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, with those pieces in a special catalog. The amount added by the 2019 Ball will be presented to the FAC in February, said event chair Sarah O’Shea.
A poignant dedication in the cream and gold Debutante Ball program honored the late musician Jerry Brown, “in honor of his decades of playing beautiful music for the Debutante Ball.”
The 2019 debutantes, making their entrance on the arms of their fathers or family members clad in white tie and tails:
• Lauren Sierra Berg-Perlow is the daughter of Dr. Kerry Berg. She graduated from Air Academy High School and attends the University of Colorado Boulder.
• Sophia Blythe Bricker is the daughter of Dr. Monica Dobbin and Anthony Bricker. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and attends the University of Denver.
• Jessica Nicole Butterly is the daughter of Daniel and Alaine Butterly. She graduated from Pine Creek High School and attends Ohio University.
• Alexis Kathryn Carlson is the daughter of Dr. Steven and Kathryn Carlson. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and attends Pacific Lutheran University.
• Katherine Guest Dalsaso is the daughter of Dr. Thomas and Colleen Dalsaso. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and attends Adams State University.
• Macy Elizabeth Feign is the daughter of Dr. Michael and Angela Feign. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and attends the University of Colorado Boulder.
• Carly Diane Fetters is the daughter of Monte and Laura Fetters. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and attends the University of Northern Colorado.
• Kristine Cynthia Guy is the daughter of Kevin and Cathlene Guy. She graduated from Colorado Springs Early Colleges High School and attends Pikes Peak Community College before transferring to the University of Northern Colorado next fall.
• Taylor O’Hare Heinicke is the daughter of Kevin Heinicke and Brenda Heinicke. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and attends the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
• Regan Clarisse Jolstad is the daughter of Thomas and Leisa Jolstad. She graduated from Air Academy High School and attends Colorado State University.
• Victoria Unhee Kim is the daughter of Dr. Chris and Tamara Kim. She graduated from Pine Creek High School and attends Samford University.
• Annabel Harriett Lewis is the daughter of Geoffrey Triplett Lewis and Jessica Babbs. She graduated from Palmer High School and attends Davidson College.
• Paddison Rosemary Lowe is the daughter of John and Heather Lowe. She graduated from Discovery Canyon High School and attends the University of Kansas.
• Kaitlyn Marcia MacPherson is the daughter of John and Diane MacPherson. She graduated from Palmer Ridge High School and attends the University of Alabama.
• Rylie Ellesen Maready is the daughter of Brian and Wynde Maready. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and attends Rensselear Polytechnic Institute.
• Dominique Elizabeth Ortonward is the daughter of Dr. Daniel and Dawn Ortonward. She graduated from Manitou Springs High School and attends the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
• Lucy Furey Peloso is the daughter of Francis and Monica Peloso. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and attends the University of Puget Sound.
• Maya Lorine Souvignier is the daughter of Joseph Souvignier and Capt. Alicia Souvignier, U.S. Public Health Service. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and attends Colgate University.
• Clara Jane Sparks is the daughter of Reuben Kenneth Sparks III and Beth Sparks Hunt. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and attends the University of Oregon.
• Madison Jennifer Tittle is the daughter of Robert Tittle and Tara Loo. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and attends Chapman University.
• Elizabeth Elsie White is the daughter of Hants and Caroline White. She graduated from The Classical Academy and attends the University of Puget Sound.
Photo gallery: gazette.com/life/around-town