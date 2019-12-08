For 42 years, TESSA has been the confidential safety net for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in El Paso and Teller counties.
On Oct. 26, 560 TESSA supporters and survivors heard the stories of abuse and overcoming and looked toward the future at a masquerade “Behind the Mask” gala fundraiser at The Broadmoor.
TESSA has always been the safe place with a safe house sheltering those in need. Its 32 beds are full 365 days a year, said interim CEO Anne Markley.
But it’s more than a safe house now, empowering victims to “take back the life that is rightfully theirs,” she reiterated. It’s also the focus of an “It’s Not OK Campaign” that teaches it is never OK for anyone to be abusive.
And the “Behind the Mask” night reached out with information about new prevention programs for youth, educating them on “healthy relationships, bullying, relationship violence and consent.”
In a TESSA and Ormao Dance Company partnership, a county Hands are for Holding program is the first outside New York City and expected to reach 3,000 middle and high schoolers this school year. Dance and education are teamed for serious dialogue. “It all starts with our youth,” said Markley, with programs also coaching teen boys growing from “Boys to Men.” “Teenage violence is real and it’s happening in our community,” she said.
The programs are in place first in Harrison District 2, and moving into School District 11, Manitou Springs, Fountain-Fort Carson and others.
Performing during the gala were Ormao’s Hands are for Holding dancers, along with Mountain Vista Home School Academy Band from Harrison District 2 and Cheyenne Mountain High School’s Crimson and Slate.
Domestic violence survivors and the Ormao troupe invited guests to dance the night away together at the end of the program. And they did.
