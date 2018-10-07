The Tennyson Center has been helping abused and neglected children rewrite their life stories for 114 years.
First as the Colorado Christian Home orphanage, founded in 1904 in Loveland, its programs have grown as Tennyson Center for Children working in the Denver metro area, Colorado Springs and Weld County.
Today it has centers treating abused, neglected and at-risk youth and in 1981 became the first licensed day-treatment program.
The fastest-growing program is Community-Based Services working with the families as children are kept in their homes. Families are in the intensive in-home program from three months to one year. The Colorado Springs program and clinicians have offices at First Christian Church downtown.
The local program saluted the nonprofit’s work with its 21st annual Colorado Springs fundraising dinner Sept. 14 at the DoubleTree Hotel. “We will never leave a child behind,” said President/CEO Ned Breslin. “It is about stability and healing. Imagine a world where not one child falls through the cracks.”
Planning committee for the annual event included Nancy May, Diane Ashton, Pastor Jonathan Hall, Don and Debbie Metz and Chris and Betsy Straka as well as the Tennyson staff.
Photo gallery: gazette.com/life/around-town